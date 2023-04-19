21 states now require a minimum age of 6 years old for admission to Class I

According to the Centre’s directive, twenty-one states have begun accepting students in Class I at the age of six. Despite repeated reminders, southern states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu have not yet complied with this decision, according to official sources. According to sources, Karnataka and Haryana have declared that they will adhere to the age requirement as of the upcoming academic year. Many states and union territories have yet to comply with the age requirement, despite repeated instructions from the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Education Ministry to align their age to admission with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and provide admission to Grade-I at the age of 6+ years. According to sources who spoke to this newspaper, in addition to the southern states, the following states and union territories have not yet complied with the directives: Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The states that are following the centre’s directions are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal. The goals of the center are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which urges the country to prioritize improving children’s learning at the ‘foundational stage’ of development.