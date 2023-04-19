Air Mauritius to resume flights to this Indian city

New Delhi: The flag carrier of Mauritius, Air Mauritius will resume its flights services to and from New Delhi. The airline will resume its flight services to Delhi from May 3. The flight services were discontinued due to Covid-19. The airline currently operates 6 weekly direct flights to Mumbai.

The bi-weekly flight services to Delhi will be operated with a 254-seater Airbus A330 aircraft in two-class configuration — business and economy. The Mauritius-Delhi flight will be of 7.30 hours.