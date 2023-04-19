Allow students to write exams in local languages: UGC

According to Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the University Grants Commission has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is taught in English. According to the report, higher education institutions play an important role in textbook preparation and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages. The commission emphasized the importance of bolstering these efforts and promoting initiatives such as writing textbooks in mother tongues/local languages and encouraging their use in classrooms, as well as translating standard books from other languages. As a result, the commission requests that students at university be allowed to write answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is taught in English, and that you encourage translation of original writing in local languages and the use of local language in the teaching-learning process at universities.