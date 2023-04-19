Festival ‘Spirit of Goa’ begins on April 21

From April 21 to 23, the Goa tourism office will host the “Spirit of Goa” festival, which will focus on local brews made from coconut and cashew fruits. The three-day event will feature a variety of goods, foods, drinks, and handicrafts made from coconut and cashew fruits, as well as locally produced alcoholic beverages like feni and urak, the official said. It will be held at the Colva beach in South Goa. In addition to cashew stomping competitions, master classes, and cooking demonstrations led by renowned professionals and chefs showcasing genuine Goan cuisine, he said there would be live demonstrations on distilling cashew and coconut juice for Goa’s much-loved heritage brew feni.