The IITs are to develop a long-term vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat for Amritkal, according to the Ministry of Education, even as the Council of the prestigious institution, which met after two years, discussed urgent issues like student mental health and providing more exit options. The first in-person meeting since the Covid outbreak, the Council convened in Bhubaneswar. The Council was instructed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to create a short-term plan to address the nation’s current needs. According to a statement issued following the meeting, the IIT Gandhinagar director presented the underlying societal, psychological, and other health issues behind depression among students. This came in response to a wave of suicide cases. According to the declaration, IIT students ought to represent an inclusive, ready-to-join-the-world India. Since 2018, there have been 33 student suicide deaths at IITs, according to recent information provided to parliament. According to Dharmendra Pradhan, IITs should support all types of students and have no tolerance for any form of prejudice. However, according to official sources, the agenda regarding fees was not taken. It was discussed how to fill the open faculty positions. The IITs are down over 4000 faculty seats.