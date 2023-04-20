Rahul Gandhi’s stay on conviction in criminal defamation case denied by Surat court

Surat sessions court denied Rahul Gandhi’s request for a stay of execution in a criminal defamation case involving his Modi surname statement. R P Mogera, an additional sessions judge, stated last Monday that the order would be issued on April 20. Rahul Gandhi can now appeal to the Gujarat High Court. Previously, the sessions court granted Gandhi bail and postponed his two-year prison sentence, imposed by a metropolitan magistrate court on March 23, until the outcome of his appeal seeking a stay of conviction. Rahul Gandhi’s right to serve as a Lok Sabha member was revoked following his conviction, prompting various opposition parties to criticize the administration. In his appeal before the Surat District and Sessions Court against his two-year conviction, Gandhi claimed that the most severe penalty imposed on him was disqualification as an MP.