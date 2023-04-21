Aunt arrested for murder in connection with boy’s death following ice cream consumption

A teenage boy’s death after consuming ice cream gifted by a relative has been determined as a case of poisoning.

Ahmed Hassan Rifayi, 12, became ill immediately after eating the ice cream and died the following day at a private hospital. The police launched an investigation and arrested the boy’s aunt, Thahira, for the murder.

‘The cops arrested Thahira (34) for the gruesome murder,’ reports state. The incident took place in Arikulam, and authorities closed the supermarket where the ice cream was purchased for testing. ‘Officials from the Health, Food Safety, and Forensic wings, besides the police, conducted detailed examinations and collected samples for testing,’ authorities said.