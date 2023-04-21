Coconut Milk Infused Banana Juice: A Creamy Summer Refreshment

Here’s a recipe for Coconut Milk Infused Banana Juice:

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup water

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

Peel the bananas and cut them into chunks.

In a blender, combine the banana chunks, coconut milk, water, honey, and vanilla extract.

Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy.

Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer to remove any lumps or fibers.

Chill the banana-coconut milk mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Serve the chilled banana-coconut milk mixture in glasses, garnished with a banana slice or a sprinkle of cinnamon powder.

Enjoy your refreshing and nutritious Coconut Milk Infused Banana Juice!