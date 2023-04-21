Coconut Milk Infused Banana Juice: A Creamy Summer Refreshment

Here’s a recipe for Coconut Milk Infused Banana Juice:
Ingredients:
2 ripe bananas
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup water
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions:
Peel the bananas and cut them into chunks.
In a blender, combine the banana chunks, coconut milk, water, honey, and vanilla extract.
Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy.
Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer to remove any lumps or fibers.
Chill the banana-coconut milk mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Serve the chilled banana-coconut milk mixture in glasses, garnished with a banana slice or a sprinkle of cinnamon powder.
Enjoy your refreshing and nutritious Coconut Milk Infused Banana Juice!
