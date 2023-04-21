Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik summoned by CBI over alleged involvement in insurance scam.

According to officials, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Satyapal Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, to respond to certain questions related to an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory.

Last year, the CBI had already questioned Malik regarding the same case. Reacting to the summons, Malik said, ‘They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available.’

Malik had previously raised allegations of corruption in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the lodging of two FIRs by the CBI in April last year.