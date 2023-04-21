IMD warns of lightning as Kerala likely to experience summer rain until April 24.

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala may experience some relief from the intense heat with summer showers in the coming days. The IMD alert warns of isolated places in the state receiving thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, reaching a speed of up to 40 kmph till April 24 (Monday).

The IMD and the State Disaster Management Authority have issued a lightning alert, urging people to stay indoors and avoid trips during lightning. They advise the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, summer showers have somewhat reduced the extreme heat conditions in some districts of Kerala. Palakkad, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts have seen a drop in mercury levels, with Palakkad recording the lowest temperature of 38 degrees Celsius after reaching 40 degrees Celsius for the past few days. Thrissur and Kozhikode districts recorded a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Friday, while Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district recorded the lowest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast suggests that mercury levels will go up in southern Kerala, especially in the Neyyattinkara and Parassala regions of Thiruvananthapuram till May 3. It is expected that the rains will intensify from May.

As the IMD alert emphasizes, ‘It is crucial to stay safe during lightning and thunderstorms. Exercise caution and stay informed about weather conditions in your area.’