India, Iran and Armenia form trilateral grouping aimed at strengthening regional co-operation

India, Iran and Armenia have formed a trilateral grouping aimed at strengthening regional cooperation. The three countries held their first trilateral political consultation between their foreign ministries in Yerevan, Armenia on Thursday. The delegations were led by the deputy foreign minister of Armenia, the assistant of the foreign minister of Iran, and a joint secretary of the ministry of external affairs of India.

During the meeting, the sides discussed economic issues, regional communication channels, and outlined the prospects of deepening cultural and people-to-people contacts, as well as trilateral cooperation in various fields. The readout from the Armenian foreign ministry explained that the three countries have decided to “continue consultations” in this format.

The trilateral meeting also discussed the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a freight corridor connecting India, Iran, and Russia. The INSTC agreement was signed by Russia, Iran, and India in 2002 and has since expanded. The corridor is aimed at reducing costs and time in the movement of goods from Mumbai to Moscow.

Bilateral relations between India, Iran, and Armenia have been robust, with high-level engagement in recent months. Both the Armenian foreign and defence ministers have visited India, while EAM Jaishankar visited Armenia in October 2021. India and Iran also have historic ties, with the two countries sharing a common cultural heritage. The Chabahar port in Iran has been key to connectivity between the two sides.

The port has the potential to serve as a gateway for India to access Central Asia and Afghanistan, while also providing Iran with an alternative trade route to the Persian Gulf. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to travel to India in July to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as a full-fledged member of the grouping.

Iran and Armenia, which share a border, also have robust ties. Last year, Iran opened a consulate in Armenia’s Kapan. The two countries have also been working together to enhance trade and economic cooperation, with Armenia serving as a transit route for Iran to access the Eurasian Economic Union.

The trilateral grouping between India, Iran, and Armenia is expected to pave the way for greater cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, investment, energy, and transportation. This grouping is a significant step towards strengthening regional cooperation in the South Asian and Eurasian regions.