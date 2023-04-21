Morphed photos with PM Modi and other ministers; Man arrested

A Noida resident who allegedly duped people by flaunting morphed images of ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on social media has been arrested, according to police officials. Mohammad Kashif (36), who lived in a high-rise building in Sector 107, allegedly defrauded people by promising them tenders and government jobs based on his connections with top officers and ministers. On Wednesday, he was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force, according to an officer.

Kashif had shared morphed photos on social media, purportedly of him interacting with ministers from both the central and state governments. According to the police officer, he also edited his photo to show him with Prime Minister Modi. He had used these morphed images to flex his connection with top government officers and ministers, he added, and had duped people by promising them tenders or jobs in government departments. An STF team apprehended Kashif from Greater Noida on Wednesday. According to the official, the police have impounded his Mercedes and seized three iPhones. According to the police, a FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, and 471 (all related to forgery), as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act. He appeared in a local court on Wednesday and was remanded in judicial custody, they said.