Pinarayi writes to PM Modi about Sudan conflict, urges review today

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Sudan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a high-level meeting on Friday to assess the situation of Indians in the violence-affected nation. The meeting was attended by top officials from foreign and defence ministries, as well as senior diplomats. S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, who is currently on a visit to Guyana, was also present virtually.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the PM, requesting for the safe repatriation of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, in Sudan. Speaking on the issue, Vijayan said, ‘I have written to the Prime Minister seeking urgent action to ensure the safety of Indians, especially Keralites, in Sudan. The Centre must take steps to evacuate them immediately.’

The World Health Organization reported on Friday that the death toll in Sudan has reached 413, with 3,551 people injured since the fighting began six days ago. This is an increase from the previous report of 330 deaths and 3,200 injuries.

India has been closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and has been working on contingency plans and possible evacuation to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community. A spokesperson from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, ‘We are in regular touch with the Indian community and are working on various contingency plans, including possible evacuation, to ensure their safety and well-being.’

The situation in Sudan is very tense and uncertain, and the Indian government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens in the country.