Refreshing lemony apple cocktail to beat the heat on a hot summer day

Here’s a recipe for a refreshing apple lemony cocktail:

Ingredients:

2 cups apple juice

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 cup honey

1 cup vodka

Ice

Slices of fresh apple and lemon for garnish

Instructions:

In a pitcher, mix together the apple juice, lemon juice, and honey until the honey has dissolved.

Add in the vodka and stir well.

Fill glasses with ice and pour the cocktail over the ice.

Garnish each glass with a slice of fresh apple and lemon.

Serve and enjoy your refreshing apple lemony cocktail!

Note: You can adjust the amount of honey and vodka to suit your taste preferences. If you prefer a non-alcoholic version, you can substitute the vodka with sparkling water.