Scientists claim India’s plan to reintroduce cheetahs ignored spatial ecology

Researchers claim that the release of African cheetahs into India was not planned with consideration for their spatial ecology and that this may have resulted in conflicts with villagers nearby. The fundamental effects of space on the movement of individual species and the stability of multispecies communities are the focus of spatial ecology. For the first time since they went extinct in India 70 years ago, cheetahs have been reintroduced to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh with a total of 20 animals from Namibia and South Africa since last year. The small size of Kuno National Park, according to researchers, makes it likely that the released animals will spread out and cause problems with nearby villages. An unfenced wilderness area measuring roughly 17 by 44 kilometers (750 km2) is Kuno National Park. The prey base in Kuno National Park could support up to 21 adult cheetahs, or about three individuals per 100 km2, according to calculations based on the density of the local prey. Scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Leibniz-IZW caution against overestimating the carrying capacity of the region based on their findings from a lengthy study of the spatial behavior of cheetahs in Namibia and comparable work in East Africa. In the wild, the carrying capacity of cheetahs is typically between 0.2 and 1 adult per 100 km2. In addition to Namibia, they claimed that the Serengeti ecosystem in East Africa, which has a much higher density of prey, also has very different ecological conditions.