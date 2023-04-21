State board schools will be closed due to the heat wave

Government has announced that all schools in Maharashtra that are part of the state board will remain closed starting on Friday due to the current heat wave. According to an order from the School Education Department, schools under other boards may decide to close after taking into account their curricula and extracurricular offerings. Additionally, it provided guidance on when the following academic year would begin following the summer break. Schools throughout the state will reopen on June 15 with the exception of the Vidarbha region. The order stated that those in Vidarbha will restart on June 30. After attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on April 16, at least 14 people passed away from heat stroke. The state government, led by Eknath Shinde, has come under fire from opposition parties for its handling of the deaths.

Heatwave conditions have been present in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other state regions. According to the India Meteorological Department, Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while Navi Mumbai scorched at 42 degrees Celsius.