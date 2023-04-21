UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab has resigned after bullying allegations

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, has resigned following allegations of bullying against him. Reuters reports that Raab, one of Rishi Sunak’s top ministers, stepped down after an independent inquiry into the allegations of bullying. The complaints against Raab involve accusations of victimising civil servants in three different government departments.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Raab announced his resignation and defended his actions, calling the inquiry’s findings ‘flawed.’ He argued that the findings set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government and undermined the democratic and constitutional principle of Ministerial responsibility. Raab also stated that Ministers must be able to exercise direct oversight over critical negotiations conducted on behalf of the British people.

Raab denied allegations of shouting or swearing at anyone, throwing anything, or physically intimidating anyone. He acknowledged that his management style may have caused unintended stress or offense and apologised for it.

Raab’s resignation is a blow to Sunak, who became PM in October 2022, promising a government of integrity. Raab is the third senior minister to leave the Sunak government in the last six months. His departure is expected to damage the Conservative Party’s reputation, which is already struggling with a negative public perception.

Raab’s resignation comes two weeks before the English local council elections, where the Conservative Party is expected to perform poorly. The tenure of Boris Johnson, a previous Conservative PM, was marked by scandals and turbulence, and the public perception of the many scandals is often cited as a reason for bringing down his successor, Liz Truss.

Another high-ranking minister in Sunak’s government, Gavin Williamson, was pushed out in November due to allegations of bullying, and the prime minister had to dismiss Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi in January for his failure to comply with the ministerial code regarding his tax records.