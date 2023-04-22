2 Singapore Satellites Successfully Launched into Orbit by PSLV Rocket

On Saturday, ISRO’s PSLV C55 rocket successfully placed two Singapore satellites into the intended orbit. The dedicated commercial mission was carried out through NSIL, and the launch vehicle deployed TeLEOS-2 as the primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite into low earth orbit. The 44.4-meter-tall rocket launched from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre after a 22.5-hour countdown.

TeLEOS-2, a synthetic aperture radar satellite, was developed through a partnership between the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), representing the Government of Singapore, and ST Engineering. This satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies of the Singapore government. ‘TeLEOS-2 carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload. It would be used to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 metre full polarimetric resolution for Singapore,’ ISRO stated.

Lumelite-4, on the other hand, would augment Singapore’s e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community, according to ISRO.