7 killed, over 40 injured in horrific bus-truck collision in Ayodhya; CM Yogi Adithyanath extend condolences

Ayodhya: At least 7 persons were killed on the spot, and 40 passengers were injured, many of them seriously, a horrific road accident in Ayodhya, when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on Gorakhpur national highway. The accident occurred late on Friday evening.

The impact of the collision was so hard that the truck coming from the opposite direction turned turtle and the bus got buried under it. Soon after the accident, the district administration swung into action and began a rescue operation. Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar said, ‘More than a dozen ambulances have been deployed. We are taking out those stuck inside the vehicle after the crash. The injured are being taken to the district hospital and medical college’.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi. The chief minister also directed the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them with proper treatment.