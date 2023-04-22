Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle highlights how people can unite to combat climate change

The Earth Day Doodle for this year showcases the importance of collective efforts by individuals and communities to address climate change through small and large actions. These actions include air-drying laundry, consuming plant-based diets, and opting for walking or biking over driving. It is imperative to act now to live sustainably to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Many climate change solutions can also provide economic benefits while protecting the environment, and there are global frameworks and agreements to guide progress. These frameworks include cutting emissions, adapting to climate impacts, and financing required adjustments.

Transitioning to renewable energy sources like solar and wind is a key solution to reduce the emissions driving climate change, but this needs to happen now. To keep warming below 1.5°C, emissions must be cut in half by 2030, which will require significant reductions in the use of coal, oil, and gas.

Adapting to climate consequences is also crucial to protect people, homes, businesses, livelihoods, infrastructure, and natural ecosystems from the effects of climate change. This adaptation covers current impacts and those that are expected in the future, and should be prioritized for the most vulnerable communities with limited resources to cope with climate hazards.

Investing in early warning systems for disasters, for instance, can save lives and property, with benefits up to 10 times the initial cost.

Climate action requires significant financial investments from governments and businesses, and inaction will be even more expensive. Industrialized countries must fulfill their commitment to provide $100 billion annually to developing countries to adapt and transition towards greener economies.