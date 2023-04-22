PM Modi’s 36-hour schedule: 7 events, 8 cities, covering 5,300 km. A glimpse into his packed itinerary.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is embarking on a 36-hour tour across two states and a Union Territory, covering more than 5,300 km through seven cities and attending eight programmes, starting on Monday. The Prime Minister will travel from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh and then to Kerala, before visiting the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the west, and returning to Delhi on Tuesday.

Officials reported that Modi’s schedule includes participation in a National Panchayati Raj Day programme in Rewa, a Yuvam Conclave in Kochi, flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train, and inaugurating the Devka seafront in Daman. The Prime Minister will also visit the NAMO medical college and lay the foundation stones for several other projects.

‘The hectic schedule will see the Prime Minister travelling an aerial distance of around 5,300 km. To put this figure in perspective, one can look at the length of India from north to south, which is about 3,200 km,’ said an official. They added that Modi is known to keep a busy schedule, packing his trips with important meetings and programmes.