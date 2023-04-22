Vande Bharat Express Timetable Released: TVM to Kasaragod in 8 hours 5 mins, No Thursday Service

On Saturday, the timetable for the Vande Bharat Express was released, providing information on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route. The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:20 am and arrive at Kasaragod at 1:25 pm. The return train will depart at 2:30 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 pm, with a total running time of 8 hours and 5 minutes. It is important to note that there will be no service on Thursdays.

Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod Vande Bharat (Train No. 20634)

Thiruvananthapuram – 5.20am

Kollam – 6.07 / 6.09am

Kottayam–7.25 / 7.27am

Ernakulam Town–8.17 / 8.20am

Thrissur–9.22 / 9.24am

Shornur–10.02/ 10.04am

Kozhikode – 11.03 / 11.05am

Kannur – 12.03/ 12.05pm

Kasaragod – 1.25pm

Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat (Train No. 20633)

Kasaragod – 2.30pm

Kannur – 3.28 / 3.30pm

Kozhikode – 4.28/ 4.30pm

Shornur – 5.28/5.30pm

Thrissur–6.03 / 6.05pm

Ernakulam–7.05 / 7.08pm

Kottayam–8.00 / 8.02pm

Kollam – 9.18 / 9.20pm

Thiruvananthapuram – 10.35pm