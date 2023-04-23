254 4G mobile network towers to improve connectivity in border villages

254 4G mobile network towers have been launched in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Centre’s effort to improve connectivity in border areas. These towers will connect 336 villages, the majority of which are in border areas. The government has already approved the installation of 2,605 4G mobile towers in this frontier state, which will serve 3,721 villages. After launching the towers on Saturday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government’s goal is to connect the remote villages. He stated that the government was deeply concerned about the emigration of border villagers. He stated that a lack of basic amenities was a contributing factor to outmigration, but that this was now being addressed. Villagers living near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are considered the first line of defence, and the Centre is attempting to prevent their emigration through the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP). Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently launched the VVP in Kibithoo, India’s first village, in Arunachal Pradesh. This connectivity and infrastructure development programme is expected to improve the quality of life in villages near the LAC while also strengthening border security.