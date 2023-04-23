Ambrane launches Wise Roam 2 smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based mobile accessories brand, Ambrane has launched its latest smartwatch named ‘ Wise Roam 2’. The smartwatch is available in 4 premium colours: Grey, Black, Blue and Green and it is priced at Rs. 1,499. The smartwatch is available on Flipkart and on the official website of Ambrane along with a 365-day warranty.

The smartwatch features a circular face with a 1.39-inch LucidDisplayTM. The IPS LCD screen has a 240×240 resolution. It allows users to make and receive calls directly from the watch using the built-in microphone and speaker. It also includes 100+ cloud-based watch faces that can be customized to fit any mood or style.

The smartwatch comes with over 100+ different sports modes, including SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, and more. It also includes a daily activity tracker, stress, record & sedentary reminders, and other wellness mode features.