Amid Tight Security, Separatist Amritpal Singh Moved to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam

The leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’, Amritpal Singh, has been relocated to Dibrugarh jail in Assam with heavy security. Singh was taken into custody by police from Moga district in Punjab on Sunday morning and later flown to Dibrugarh Airport in Assam during the afternoon. Officials have stated that he has now been shifted to a jail in Dibrugarh. Security measures have been intensified in the area. Singh had been missing since March 18 when Punjab Police initiated a huge search operation for him. The Khalistan sympathizer’s accomplices, including Papalpreet Singh, have also been detained in Dibrugarh jail. The National Security Act (NSA) warrants were executed against Singh earlier in the day, according to Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill. Singh was detained during a joint operation by the Punjab police and the intelligence wing. Gill warned those who are trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state.

‘NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode,’ Gill said. ‘Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam, and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardize the peace and harmony of the state.’