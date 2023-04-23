Bus conductor with two marriages arrested for abetting suicide of Kasaragod student

A private bus conductor has been arrested by Bedakam Police and charged with abetment to suicide, a month after the death of a class 12 student. The accused, K Umesh Kumar, has been remanded in custody in connection with the suicide of Suranya Babu, the daughter of Sujatha Babu and Babu V of Malankundu.

On March 20, Sujatha found Suranya dead in their home when she returned from work. The PTA president of her school raised suspicion over her death since Suranya was seen preparing for her exam earlier that day. An autopsy hinted that she might have ended her life. A note blaming Umesh Kumar for her death was found and confirmed to be written by Suranya.

‘Umesh was taken into custody immediately after the suicide note was found but he was let off because we had to gather more evidence,’ said an officer. With the help of the Cyber Cell Police, the investigators found that Umesh, a married man, was in a relationship with the girl for at least six months. Police confirmed that Suranya wrote the suicide note.

Umesh’s first marriage to a young woman lasted only a few months. Later, he married a single mother. The wife and her child were living in her house.