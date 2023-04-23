Kerala Police update PM’s security plan; itinerary remains unchanged.

The Kerala police have devised a new security plan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi on Monday. The programs to be attended by Modi remain unchanged. The Director-General of Police (DGP), intelligence chief, and ADGP in charge of law and order formulated the plan after a 49-page security report was leaked. The police have launched an internal inquiry to determine how the high-security document was leaked.

Kochi city police Commissioner K Sethu Raman said that tight security arrangements have been made for the Prime Minister, with over 2060 police personnel deployed to ensure his safety. Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the PM’s roadshow. No one will be permitted to attend the PM’s programs without frisking, and the security arrangements are being made with the cooperation of police and other forces, including the Indian Navy.

Traffic restrictions will be in effect on the stretch between Venduruthy Bridge and Thevara Sacred Heart College ground from 2 pm to 8 pm. According to a press release issued by the district police, heavy vehicles will be restricted on the Karukutty-Muttom stretch of the National Highway from 4.30 pm on Monday. Parking will not be permitted by the roadside in Kochi as part of the security arrangements for the PM.

The PM will participate in a roadshow in Kochi, followed by a meeting with the youth and a gathering with supreme heads of nine different Churches. He will spend the night in Kochi before reaching the state capital the next morning to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in the state, inaugurate some projects, and address a public meeting around noon. He will then leave for Gujarat.

A police report containing the security details for the PM’s two-day trip to Kerala was leaked on Saturday, sparking a political controversy. The police formulated a new security plan on Saturday evening after the leak. In the new plan, duties have been reshuffled, and police officials in SP rank will be in charge of the major responsibilities during the PM’s visit.

The police were on high alert on Saturday after the Kerala unit of the BJP received a letter claiming a plot to assassinate the Prime Minister. The letter arrived at the BJP headquarters in Kerala on April 17. The police questioned the Kaloor native whose name was in the letter, but he denied any wrongdoing.