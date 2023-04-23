No heat wave for five days over majority of India: IMD

The searing heatwave conditions that have terrified people this week will subside for the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department on Saturday. It claimed that cyclonic circulations are present over interior Tamil Nadu and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Telangana is traversed by a trough of relatively low pressure that extends from northwestern Madhya Pradesh to southern Tamil Nadu. Another trough, according to private forecaster Skymet Weather, runs from northeast Bihar through Jharkhand to Odisha. According to weather experts, a trough typically brings cloudy and rainy conditions, which causes temperatures to fall. The IMD reports that several regions of India have been experiencing heatwave conditions recently. The local administrations were compelled by the extreme heat in the northern and central plains to either change the timings or close the schools until the weather improved. Even in the eastern hills, tea growers lamented the prolonged dry spell and relatively high temperatures that led to crop loss during the current flush season. On Saturday, it was common to see people wearing scarves and hiding under trees in Delhi and the surrounding areas. The highest temperature was a little over 37 degrees Celsius. All state-board-affiliated schools in Maharashtra are closed by the government through June 15. The Vidarbha region’s summer break lasts until June 30.

According to the IMD, farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala should harvest matured crops of rice, maize, groundnuts, and ragi and store them in secure locations. In Arunachal Pradesh, they should delay rice harvesting and store already-harvested goods in safer locations. West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha, which are located in the sub-Himalayas, should use hail nets to protect their orchards.