Over 40 people killed due to dengue fever outbreak

In Argentina, a severe dengue fever outbreak has killed over 40 people and infected over 60,000. The provinces of Salta, Tucuman, and Jujuy in Argentina’s northwestern region, near the borders with Chile and Bolivia, have had the highest number of deaths. The last major dengue fever outbreak in Argentina occurred in 2020.However, the country’s health ministry has stated that dengue cases have begun to level off. Meanwhile, health officials have urged people to take more anti-mosquito precautions, such as installing mosquito netting on doorways and windows, using insect repellent, and removing any water containers that could serve as breeding grounds. They have also exposed the dominant type of mosquito to radiation in an effort to reduce dengue transmission.

Dengue fever has become increasingly common in recent decades, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Dengue affects approximately half of the world’s population, with an estimated 100-400 million infections occurring each year. In 2022, the American region reported 2.8 million cases and 1,280 deaths. This upward trend is expected to continue in 2023, with 441,898 cases and 119 deaths reported through the end of March 2023. According to the World Health Organization, climate change, deforestation, and urbanization are some of the major risk factors that allow mosquitos to adapt better to new environments and spread the risk of infection geographically.