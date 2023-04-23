Rahul Gandhi relinquishes official residence, cites ‘cost of telling the truth’ as reason

On Saturday, former Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence at 12, Tughlaq Lane. He had been living in the bungalow for almost two decades, but was disqualified as an MP following a conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court for his ‘Modi surname’ remark. The keys were handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Gandhi had already shifted his office and some personal belongings to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s official residence on April 14. He will now be living with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence, according to Manorama News.

Regarding his disqualification, Gandhi had challenged the magisterial court order in the sessions court in Surat, which rejected his appeal to set aside the conviction, thus preventing his reinstatement as MP. The party has stated that the sessions court order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court next week.

Commenting on his decision to vacate the bungalow, Gandhi said, ‘There is a cost to speaking the truth. My conscience will not allow me to stay in the house of a government that is trying to crush democracy and freedom in this country.’