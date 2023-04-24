Another Namibian cheetah brought to India as part of ‘Project Cheetah’ dies in Madhya Pradesh

One of the eight Namibian cheetahs brought to India as part of a project to reintroduce the species has died. The cheetah, named Uday, was a male, but the exact cause of his death is currently unknown.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J S Chauhan, stated that Uday was found dull with his head down during an inspection in the morning, and veterinarians were alerted. Uday was taken out of the enclosure for treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away around 4 pm. While Uday’s cause of death is yet to be determined, an official release revealed that he was sluggish and staggering in his boma (enclosure).

A postmortem will be conducted to identify the cause of death.

Another cheetah named Sasha, aged more than four-and-a-half-years, died of a kidney ailment at KNP on March 27. The eight Namibian cheetahs, including Uday and Sasha, were brought to India as part of the country’s ‘Project Cheetah,’ which aims to reintroduce the species that went extinct in the country decades ago.

The Kuno National Park (KNP) is the location where the project is being implemented. The park has a core area of 748 sq km and a 487 sq km buffer zone surrounding it. The project involves bringing eight members of the species, five females and three males, to the park.

On February 18 this year, 12 cheetahs, comprising seven males and five females, were also brought to the KNP from South Africa.