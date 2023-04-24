Early menopause may make women prone to Alzheimer’s disease, says study

A recent study claimed that women who have early menopause may be at high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Premature menopause is defined as menopause that occurs spontaneously before the age of 40 or due to surgical intervention before the age of 45. As per the study, this has been associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The study is published in JAMA Neurology.

The study found that women who were prescribed hormone therapy around the age of menopause onset did not show an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Hormone therapy improves many severe symptoms related to menopause.

Also Read; Use these natural home remedies to remove postpartum stretch marks

‘When it comes to hormone therapy, timing is everything. Our previous findings suggested that starting hormone therapy early in menopause, rather than late initiation, provides better outcomes for heart disease, cognitive function, and all-cause mortality — and this study suggests that the same is true for tau deposition,’ said JoAnn Manson, chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

‘Hormone therapy is the most reliable way to ameliorate severe menopause symptoms, but over the last few decades, there has been a lack of clarity on how hormone therapy affects the brain. The idea that tau deposition may underlie the association between late hormone therapy intervention and Alzheimer’s was a huge finding, something that hadn’t been seen before,’ said Rachel Buckley, from the Department of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).