Experts recommend geriatric care be included in curriculum

According to experts, the inclusion of geriatric care in the school curriculum is more important than ever due to the state’s growing elderly population. Jiji Philip, CEO of Travancore Foundation, an NGO for assisted living based in Kottayam, emphasized the importance of geriatric care being included in the school curriculum and offered as a credit-based task or activity at the graduation level. The state’s youth population is declining, and only a few are willing to care for the ageing population. Kerala is currently in a state of emergency. According to Jiji, geriatric care and its importance must be addressed in the school curriculum, and geriatric care should be offered as a credit-based task or activity at the graduation level. He was speaking at the International Conclave on Healthy Ageing’s panel discussion on Care for All Elders – Kerala’s Geriatric Model. Jiji also stated that the government should develop innovative plans for elderly care. With over 45 lakh elderly people in Kerala and 20% of the state’s population expected to be 65 or older by 2026, a hybrid approach involving public and private participation in elder care is required. We need volunteers. The introduction of a classification of elderly people may help to resolve the crisis. Young people can care for the elderly to some extent, said Brahmaputhran, treasurer of the Senior Living Association of Kerala (SLAK).