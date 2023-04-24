Know how to set up IRCTC account on IRCTC Rail Connect app

New Delhi: The Indian Railways launched its ‘IRCTC Rail Connect app ‘ in 2018. The app was launched to give easy access for passengers to book train tickets and access various services offered. The app is available on both Android and iOS. Some key features of the app include one-step login to existing users, functionality to search, book, and cancel tickets, edit the master list, and check the ticket refund status.

Also Read: Three countries allow visa-free entry for citizens of this Gulf country

How to set up IRCTC account on your phone:

Step 1: Set up an IRCTC account on the web.

Step 2: Download the IRCTC Rail Connect app on your mobile.

Step 3: Click on the login button in the top right corner.

Step 4: Enter your IRCTC account credentials.

Step 5: After OTP verification, the app will alert users to set up a four-digit PIN.

Step 6: Confirm and continue to use the app.

Step 7: You will be required to enter the PIN and captcha whenever you open the app.