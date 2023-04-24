Leftover rice vs. freshly cooked rice: Advantages and disadvantages

In India, rice is considered a comfort food that is enjoyed in various forms at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is cooked daily in most Indian households, so the question arises: is it healthier to eat freshly cooked rice or leftovers? According to a video post by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, leftover rice is healthier than fresh rice because it has a lower glycemic index, making it a better choice for blood sugar and weight management.

Studies have shown that cooling cooked starch through the process of starch retrogradation converts digestible starch into resistant starch. This resistant starch is difficult for the body to break down and is probiotic, which means that it does not cause any harm to the body. In contrast, digestible starch raises blood sugar levels. Therefore, leftover rice is better than freshly cooked rice because it has undergone this cooling process, which increases its resistant starch content.

However, people often worry that leftover rice may become contaminated by microorganisms like fungi and bacteria when stored. Therefore, it is recommended to store leftover rice in air-tight containers and refrigerate it. The leftover rice can last up to 2-3 days when stored correctly and should be served at the same temperature without reheating.

It is important to note that the nutritional benefits of leftover rice are only applicable to frozen or refrigerated rice that has been stored correctly. Eating leftover rice that has been left at room temperature for a long time may cause food poisoning or other health problems. Therefore, it is essential to follow proper food safety guidelines while storing and consuming leftover rice.