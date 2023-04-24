Mahzooz Draw: Man from Bhutan wins Dh1 million

Dubai: A man from Bhutan won Dh1 million in a guaranteed raffle prize in this week’s Mahzooz Draw. , Tandin from Bhutan won the fortune. The winning numbers are 5, 30, 35, 43, 49. Bikash, another lucky winner, received 1kg gold with the raffle ID 32516626. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week.

19 lucky participants matched four out of five winning numbers and shared the second prize of of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh10,526 each. 818 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. This week’s draw saw 838 participants take home Dh1,404,500 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.