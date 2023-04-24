Nitish Kumar expected to meet Mamata on April 25 in Kolkata

Sources said on Sunday night that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on April 25.On that day, Kumar is expected to meet Banerjee at her office in the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ around 2 p.m., according to sources.The two leaders are expected to meet behind closed doors to plan their strategy for fighting against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they added.Last month, Banerjee met with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.