Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 180 new websites for the Delhi government’s 50 departments on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of using artificial intelligence to make services more accessible to the general public. The transport and public works departments are among those whose websites have been launched. The 180 websites of 50 departments have been integrated into the Delhi government’s single portal. The old websites were powered by outdated technology and did not support tabs. We have now moved to cloud storage and have decommissioned the server system. Server failures will not occur. These websites have cutting-edge technology, plenty of bandwidth, and plenty of space, CM said at the inauguration ceremony.

Asserting that they must cater to people’s needs through these websites, Kejriwal stated that Artificial Intelligence is the future of technology and that it remains to be seen how the government can use it to make services more accessible to people. The websites were last upgraded nearly 15 years ago, according to Delhi Revenue and Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, and were prone to glitches when traffic increased. The websites are being upgraded after 2007-08. These were government sites that would crash if traffic increased. However, even if traffic reaches a couple of lakhs per second, the new sites will not crash. These websites are also responsive to mobile devices. We’ve used cutting-edge technology, he explained.