Biden, 80, Faces Age and Inflation Challenges in Re-Election Bid

US President Joe Biden made headlines today by announcing his intention to seek a second term in 2024. Despite his age, he is plunging into the campaign at 80 years old, which could set up a potential rematch against former President Donald Trump. In a video released by his new campaign team, Biden made it clear that his job is to defend American democracy, stating that he is still fighting to save it from Republican ‘extremists.’

‘When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,’ said Biden. ‘Let’s finish this job. I know we can.’

However, Biden’s age could make his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party. He is the oldest person to have occupied the White House and would be 86 at the end of a second four-year term. Sixty-one per cent of registered Democrats in a poll said he was too old to work in government.

Despite these concerns, doctors declared Biden ‘fit for duty’ after an examination in February. The White House says his record shows that he is mentally sharp enough for the rigors of the job. Biden himself has shared that he does not drink alcohol and exercises five times a week.

In addition to the age factor, the Democratic Party also faces a tough election map to hold the Senate in 2024 and is currently the minority in the House of Representatives. Nevertheless, Biden is determined to see his job through, stating that it is his duty to protect American democracy.