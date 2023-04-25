Bus and trailer collision results in two fatalities and 10 injuries

Tuesday’s bus-trailer collision on National Highway 33 in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district resulted in at least two fatalities and ten injuries, according to police. The collision between the trailer and the passenger car happened early in the morning in the Chutupalu region, about 50 km from the state capital Ranchi, according to Rohit Kumar Mahto, officer-in-charge of Ramgarh Police Station. The accident on the Ranchi-Patna highway left two people dead at the scene and 10 others hurt. The officer reported that all of the injured people were taken to the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital. According to Mahto, the accident happened when a speeding caravan hit a divider before colliding with the bus on the other side of the four-lane highway. When the accident occurred, the bus was travelling from Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar to Ranchi. Locals blocked the road and demanded safety precautions and police presence on the highway to prevent such an accident, which temporarily disrupted traffic flow, the officer claimed. After the locals withdrew their protest, Ramgarh Circle Officer Sudhir Kumar claimed that traffic on the highway was back to normal. Commuter safety on the highway was assured to the community by the administration, he continued.