Delhi CM Kejriwal Launches 180 New Government Websites

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 180 new websites of 50 departments of the Delhi government, including the transport and public works departments. The websites have been integrated into a single portal of the Delhi government, which uses cloud storage instead of the old server system. According to Mr. Kejriwal, the new websites have the latest technology, sufficient bandwidth, and space, and won’t crash even if the traffic increases to a couple of lakhs per second.

Mr. Kejriwal stressed the importance of using artificial intelligence to make services more accessible to the common people, saying, ‘Artificial Intelligence is the future of technology and it has to be seen how it can be used by the government for making services more accessible to people.’ Delhi Revenue and Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot highlighted that the websites were last upgraded nearly 15 years ago and were prone to glitches whenever traffic increased. He said, ‘These were government sites and used to crash if the traffic grew. But on the new sites, even if traffic increases to a couple of lakhs per second they won’t crash. These sites are also mobile-friendly. We have adopted the latest technology.’