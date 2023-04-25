Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken into custody by Gujarat ATS

In connection with a drug smuggling case, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken custody of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an official said on Tuesday. Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad was given Bishnoi’s transit remand by a Delhi court on Monday. Bishnoi is being held in Tihar prison. ATS wants to question the gangster about any connections he may have to the September 2017 seizure of 40 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat off the coast of Gujarat. Six Pakistani nationals on board the ‘Al Tayyasa’ were also detained at the time.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the heroin was intended to be transported by road to northern states such as Delhi and Punjab with the assistance of two Delhi residents – Sartaj Malik and Jaggi Singh alias Virpal Singh – who were supposed to receive the contraband. They were later arrested. The drugs, according to Gujarat police, were smuggled as part of a ring run by two traffickers, including a Nigerian national, who are currently imprisoned in Punjab. The interrogation of the eight accused revealed that drug traffickers Meeraz Rehmani and Ani Chief Obinna alias Chief (a Nigerian) were running the ring while imprisoned. Rehmani was imprisoned in Kapurthala, while Obinna was imprisoned in Amritsar. Both are said to have been working at the request of Bishnoi. They ran the ring using WhatsApp and VOIP (Internet phone) calls.