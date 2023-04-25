Mark Your Calendars: Oscars 2024 Date Revealed – Get the Inside Scoop

The 2023 Oscars may have come and gone, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is already gearing up for next year’s ceremony. Variety reported that the 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024, with the submission deadline for general categories set for November 18, 2023. The preliminary voting for the shortlists will commence on December 18 and end on December 21. The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23. The finals voting will begin on February 22, with the show set to air live on ABC on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy has released a full list of key dates for the 2024 Oscars season, including the entry categories submission deadline on November 15, 2023, and the Governors Awards on November 18, 2023. There will be a four-week gap between the nominations and the final voting period. Additionally, the eligibility period for the awards will end on December 31, 2023, and the Oscar Nominees Luncheon is scheduled for February 12, 2024.

It is important to note that all dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change. Nevertheless, the announcement of the 2024 Oscars has created excitement for the upcoming awards season, and movie lovers worldwide are eagerly anticipating the next big event in the film industry.