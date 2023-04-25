Muraleedharan to supervise repatriation of Indian citizens from Sudan

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, has been tasked with overseeing Operation Kaveri, the Indian government’s mission to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Sudan due to ongoing violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Muraleedharan’s role during his speech at the BJP’s youth conference ‘Yuvam 23’. He referred to Muraleedharan as ‘a son of Kerala’ who would be supervising the evacuation operation. Muraleedharan expressed his gratitude to the PM for making him a part of Operation Kaveri on Twitter. He is set to arrive in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday morning to take charge of the evacuation operation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier announced the launch of the Sudan evacuation operation. India had already positioned two transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force in Jeddah and a naval ship INS Sumedha at a key port in Sudan, as part of its contingency plans to bring back stranded Indians.

The safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located across Sudan is of utmost importance to the Indian government. Deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group has been ongoing for the past 11 days and has reportedly left more than 400 people dead. The Indian government is making all efforts to ensure the safe return of its citizens from Sudan.