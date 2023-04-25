PM Modi will announce rail projects in Kerala worth Rs. 1,900 crores

Following the flag-off of the Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce rail projects worth Rs 1,900 crore. The event will take place at Palayam’s Central Stadium. He will lay the groundwork for the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala, Sivagiri, and Kozhikode, which will cost Rs 1,140 crore in total. The projects intend to build stations with aesthetically designed interiors, improved ambience, landscaped exteriors, and other airport-like amenities. According to a statement, the design will take into account the needs for the next 40 years. Separate arrival and departure corridors, multi-level vehicle parking, and multi-mode connectivity will be provided.

Modi will lay the foundation for a Rs 156 crore comprehensive development of the Thiruvananthapuram area. This includes the expansion of Trivandrum’s satellite terminal Kochuveli as well as the construction of a new additional terminal at Nemom. The Nemom Terminal will make it easier to handle train services heading to Ernakulam and beyond, as well as Nagercoil and Madurai. The two additional platforms and one additional stabling line at Kochuveli will help handle additional trains from the Kochuveli Terminal. Modi will lay the groundwork for a Rs 381 crore project to increase the sectional speed of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur (326.83 km) section. Once the sectional speed of the section is increased, rail passengers can expect much faster trains and shorter travel times to major destinations in Kerala. The electrified section of the Palakkad-Palani-Dindigul stretch will be dedicated by the Prime Minister. The 179-kilometer stretch was completed at a cost of Rs 242 crore. Railways can save time for traction changes for all traffic between Dindigul in Tamil Nadu and Palakkad in Kerala by interconnecting them.