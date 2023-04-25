Report: Apple Store Workers in India Earn Four Times More Than Average Industry Salary

After opening two Apple Stores in India earlier this month, Apple is reportedly paying its employees higher salaries than those offered by other tech brands. The tech giant is said to be paying around Rs. 1 lakh per month to its employees at its Mumbai and Delhi stores, which is up to four times higher than the industry standard. The 170-strong team of highly educated, tech-savvy staff members underwent due diligence before being appointed to manage the first two stores in India. Some staff members have even been relocated from other countries to be part of Apple’s Indian retail expansion.

‘Apple is committed to investing in India and we see a great future for the country,’ said Apple CEO Tim Cook during his visit to India. Cook also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Apple’s plans for business and manufacturing in India. ‘In the coming times, Apple could double or triple investments in India along with exports,’ said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the deputy minister for information technology. The green-clad Apple Store employees in India welcomed customers with cheers and applause, as the tech giant continues to expand its reach in the country.