Students protest the delay in hostel allocation

A group of students is protesting at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, alleging that they have yet to be assigned hostel rooms despite being in the second semester, forcing them to stay in rented accommodations. On Monday evening, protesting students began a sit-in at the Dean of Students’ office at the university. They stated that the protest would continue until their demands were met. The JNU administration did not respond immediately to this. Protesters also claimed that they were locked inside the office and denied “basic necessities such as access to the toilets. The students also claimed that the handover of the new hostel Barak had been delayed, adding to their woes. The CPWD is in charge of the construction of Barak Hostel, which has awarded the contract to a private company. This private company has failed to pay its employees and supervisors on time, causing work to be halted. As a result, the hostel’s handover is being postponed indefinitely,” the JNUSU claimed. The students have also demanded that all female students in dorms be given hostels right away. The Narmada dorm, which is currently a women-only dorm, can then be temporarily converted to a men-only dorm. “However, even this is being postponed due to bureaucracy,” it added. Students have asked to meet with JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit.