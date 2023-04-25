Twitter owner Elon Musk says that verified Twitter accounts will be prioritised

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, announced on Tuesday that verified Twitter accounts will be given priority. He made the announcement on his Twitter account, stating that ‘Verified accounts are now prioritised.’ Musk’s tweet followed the removal of blue verification badges from verified accounts that were previously granted verified status before Musk took over the social media platform.

Musk posted another tweet saying ‘Sometimes, when you learn about something, you think you have it,’ referring to the prioritisation of verified accounts. According to one user’s response to Musk’s tweet, ‘prioritising’ verified accounts would mean that profiles subscribed to Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that costs $7.99 per month and grants accounts blue ticks, will receive special attention.

Twitter Blue users have access to new features, such as editing tweets up to 30 minutes after posting, NFT profile pictures, bookmark folders, and custom app icons. The service is available on web, Android, and iOS devices. In a tweet on March 19, Musk said that Twitter would prioritise replies from people a user follows, unverified profiles, and verified handles in the coming weeks.

Musk’s announcement came days after Twitter removed blue verification badges from various users, including celebrities, who had not subscribed to Twitter Blue. The blue ticks reappeared on accounts with more than one million followers, including those of living and deceased celebrities, two days later. The blue ticks were reinstated without people’s knowledge, even if they had not paid for or subscribed to Twitter Blue. Neither Musk nor Twitter provided an explanation for the sudden re-appearance of the blue ticks.

Since Musk took over Twitter, major changes have been made to Twitter’s policies. Hours after he took over, he fired Parag Agrawal, the Indian-American CEO, and later laid off other top employees from the organization.