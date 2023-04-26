AI surveillance camera: Kerala Govt directs vigilance to investigate alleged corruption in deal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has directed the state Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau to probe complaints against the Motor Vehicle Department alleging corruption in the project to install Artificial Intelligence-driven surveillance cameras across the state. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged discrepancies in the contract for AI-enabled surveillance cameras installed under the Motor Vehicles Department. The contract for Rs 75 crore with the companies became Rs 232 crore later. The installation of AI cameras is foul play with the aid of KELTRON, accused Chennithala. Opposition leader VD Satheesan also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding the release of documents and orders pertaining to the project. He pointed out the lack of transparency in the project and alleged corruption in the MVD’s project.

The recent allegations levelled by VD Satheesan and Haripad MLA Ramesh Chennithala, besides documents released by media outlets, raised suspicions and forced the government to probe the corruption angle. The Vigilance will also investigate complaints against former Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.