Amit Shah calls BJP a ‘double engine’ and Congress a ‘reverse gear’ government during Karnataka visit.

During a public rally in Devara Hippargi, Vijayapura, Union Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the Congress, stating that the BJP government is a ‘double-engine’ government while Congress is a ‘reverse-gear’ government, which hinders the state’s development.

He urged the people not to entrust the state’s charge to such a government. According to him, wherever the BJP government works, the Congress brings the situation back to square one with its ‘reverse gear.’ Shah criticized Congress for their promise of restoring 4% Muslim reservation in the state, which the BJP government has scrapped and given instead to Lingayat, Vokkaligas, and other communities. He questioned the rationale behind religion-based reservation, saying it is not allowed by the constitution.

Shah assured the people that under PM Modi, Karnataka’s security will remain as it is. He urged the people to vote for BJP and make the ‘Lotus’ bloom in the state for the welfare of the people of Karnataka and the country. Shah warned that voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress and lifting the ban on PFI. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.